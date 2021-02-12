Friday, February 12, 2021 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is now a man under siege after his county became the first to reject the BBI Referendum Bill 2020.

The Baringo County Assembly defied President Uhuru Kenyatta and Gideon Moi’s influence to reject the bill after a chaotic debate session that saw MCA engage in a physical fight.

This is despite Gideon Moi, who has partnered with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, moving around the country campaigning for the BBI document.

Deputy President William Ruto’s troops in Jubilee overpowered Moi’s troops and shot down the BBI Bill to the surprise of everyone.

Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, had on Wednesday invited Jubilee MCAs from Baringo County to brief them on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Although the meeting was meant to be confidential, with members screened and restricted from carrying recording devices, one of the leaders present was still able to sneak in with one.

According to the leaked footage, an MCA was heard telling off Tuju over the internal wrangles affecting the party and the perceived exclusion of some leaders.

“When did you sit and discuss the party position?”

“Did you call the Deputy President or the Deputy Secretary-General?”

“Your message is similar to the one which Senator Gideon Moi sent to us on WhatsApp, which seems as though you are taking instructions from an external source,” the politicians ranted as Tuju gestured to him to go on and whispered “fungua roho (speak openly)”.

The clash between the two factions comes at a time when three counties have already passed the bill.

