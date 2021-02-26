Friday, February 26, 2021 – KANU Chairman and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, is not a clown as some people would have us believe but a very smart guy who does not work hard to achieve what he wants in life.

This is according to KANU Secretary-General, Nick Salat, who claimed that his party leader, Gideon Moi, is working smart while Deputy President William Ruto is working hard.

Through his Twitter handle, Salat said the son of Moi was working smart compared to the DP, who was working hard.

He appeared to suggest Gideon, who is also the Baringo Senator, would soon outshine Ruto and take control of Rift Valley and perhaps ascend to power ahead of the DP.

“William Ruto is working hard whereas Gideon Moi is working smart,” he tweeted.

Ruto and Gideon are political foes battling to control the expansive and vote-rich Rift Valley region they both hail from.

The second in command has been commanding the region since the late president Daniel Moi exited the political stage in 2002.

However, Gideon has been making inroads in a bid to turn the tables and take charge of the region as the political supremo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST