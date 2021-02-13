Saturday, February 13, 2021 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi came out guns blazing and reprimanded MCAs in his home county for shooting down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Referendum Bill.

He accused the MCAs of betraying the people of Baringo by rejecting BBI despite all its benefits just because Deputy President William Ruto has advised them otherwise.

During a tour to Njoro, Nakuru County, Gideon drummed up support for the BBI proposals merely days after the MCAs rejected the bill.

Moi placed major emphasis on how the proposal would benefit residents.

“BBI will allow devolution of at least 35 percent of national revenue to the counties, which will spur economic growth in the grassroots,” said Moi.

He also advised Kenyans that politicians who rejected the Bill were not being completely honest, therefore urging them to be skeptical.

“The BBI report has proposed a seven-year tax holiday for youth-owned business among other good proposals.”

“Tax holidays for investments by youth and a break from repaying education loans will enable them to focus on establishing themselves and businesses after school,” added the senator.

He was accompanied by his elder brother Raymond, who is also the Rongai MP.

Raymond urged Baringo residents not to re-elect the current lot of MCAs in the coming 2022 elections as a form of punishment for rejecting the Bill.

