Monday, 08 February 2021 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, General Mohammed Badi, is doing a commendable job after taking over from besieged Mike Sonko.
The no-nonsense general has acquired mechanical road sweepers which will be deployed every night to clean up the streets.
The equipment has a sweeping width of up to 2500 mm, 500litres water storage tank, and a suction system to collect debris to a volume of 6 cubic metres.
Badi hopes to make Nairobi one of the cleanest cities in the world.
See photos of the mechanical sweepers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.