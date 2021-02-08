Monday, 08 February 2021 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, General Mohammed Badi, is doing a commendable job after taking over from besieged Mike Sonko.

The no-nonsense general has acquired mechanical road sweepers which will be deployed every night to clean up the streets.

The equipment has a sweeping width of up to 2500 mm, 500litres water storage tank, and a suction system to collect debris to a volume of 6 cubic metres.

Badi hopes to make Nairobi one of the cleanest cities in the world.

See photos of the mechanical sweepers.

