Job Title: Assistant Front Office Manager/ Reception
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- A degree in Communication, Hospitality or related fields from a recognized university
- Possess good communication skills
- Have great Interpersonal and Public Relation skills
- At least 2 years experience in a busy firm
- Physical & Personal Grooming Skills
How to Apply
- Interested applicants to send brief Cover Letter and CVs well marked with the job titles to info@ojijosenajiadvocates.com communication
- All applications should be sent before 9th February 2021 at 4pm
- All applications should be accompanied by a scanned passport photo
- Only short listed candidates will be contacted