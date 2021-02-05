Job Title: Assistant Front Office Manager/ Reception

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

  • A degree in Communication, Hospitality or related fields from a recognized university
  • Possess good communication skills
  • Have great Interpersonal and Public Relation skills
  • At least 2 years experience in a busy firm
  • Physical & Personal Grooming Skills

How to Apply

  • Interested applicants to send brief Cover Letter and CVs well marked with the job titles to info@ojijosenajiadvocates.com communication
  • All applications should be sent before 9th February 2021 at 4pm
  • All applications should be accompanied by a scanned passport photo
  • Only short listed candidates will be contacted

