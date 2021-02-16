Job Title: Front Office Executive

Client: Multinational Law Firm

Industry Legal Services

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Very Competitive.

Job description

You will be a Brand Ambassador of the firm, the face of the company and the first point of contact to all that visit the firm. To excel in this role, it will take you to always wear a smile, have a great demeanor and create excellent rapport with the all visitors building customer loyalty and good will on behalf of the firm.

Our client is a well-established multinational law firm seeking to hire a Front Office/Brand Ambassador for their Nairobi Office.

Responsibilities

Get adequately informed about facilities in the organization

You will be the first contact the client makes with the organization; therefore, expected to greet them warmly as they come in and also to escort them to the specific department of the organization where they want to visit.

You will see to it that clients and all visitors are given highly impressive service experience

Coordinate and supervise all activities of personnel working at the office cafeteria to ensure visitors are served the right quality meals, snacks, coffee and other drinks

You will see to it that the personnel are courteous, efficient, and fast in-service delivery.

You will also be saddled with the responsibility of determining the appropriate seating position for clients, depending on their number.

Ensure that the various waiting & meeting rooms as well as common areas are always kept clean and neat.

Liaise and coordinate on projects with the firm’s branches in various cities across Africa.

Efficiently operate the switch boards, video conferencing and other systems and databases

Plan and Coordinate events and functions including special events at the firm and end year parties.

Qualifications

The successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the following soft-skills and competencies:

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field (s)

Previous experience working in a well-established Law Firm will be an added advantage

Possess very strong interpersonal relationship and skills

Airline/Hospitality experience will be added advantage

Possess excellent writing, verbal, and public speaking skills

Perfect time management skills to ensure services to guests are not delayed

Possess good interpersonal skills

Possess vibrant attitude and amicable personality

Ability to adapt easily to the requirements and guidelines of the organization

Ability to learn fast on the job

Possess pleasant personality and enthusiastic attitude

Possess top-notch skill in customer service

Ability to work flawlessly and effortless under stress and pressure.

How to apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to v acancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 22nd February 2021.

The subject of the email should be Front Office Executive.