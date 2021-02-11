Thursday, February 11, 2021 – President Kenyatta has hinted at lifting the national curfew he imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Speaking at the Kenya Railways on Wednesday, the Head of State suggested that he would lift the curfew if assured Kenyans will observe Covid-19 safety regulations.

“Ata tukifungua, mtakuwa na utaratibu mwema? Tujue lazima tujitunze na tutunze wenzetu, haswa wale wazee [If we lift the curfew, will you behave? We must take care of ourselves and reduce the risk of infecting the elderly],” Uhuru said.

Kenyans have been living under a curfew for a little less under a year in strict measures imposed by the son of Jomo to save lives, policies that have partly been credited to curbing infection rates.

For the past one month, Ministry of Health data has indicated a semblance of the flattening of the Covid-19 infections curve and a possibility to contain the virus without putting in place stringent measures.

On Wednesday, the country reported only 173 new cases, bringing the caseload to 102,221 from a sample size of 3,784 tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 1,223,827 samples have been tested since March.

The Kenyan DAILY POST