Friday, February 5, 2021 – Former Ebru TV presenter, Dana De Grazia, has left fans speechless after she tattooed Eric Omondi’s name on her thighs.

The controversial presenter shared the crazy photos and video on her Instagram page and failed to disclose why she decided to tattoo the comedian’s name on her body.

Dana is not a stranger to controversy.

She has in the past shared photos on social media in her birthday suit.

Check out this madness.

