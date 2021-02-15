Monday, February 15, 2021– Former Cabinet Minister and Garissa Senator, Mohamed Yusuf Haji, is dead.

According to the family, Haji, who was also Chair of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, died aged 80 at a hospital in Nairobi.

The former long-serving Provincial administrator and Cabinet Minister is the father of Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

President Uhuru has led Kenyans in mourning the departed veteran politician.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader,” Uhuru said in a message of condolence to the family.

“Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years,” the President said.

