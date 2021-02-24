Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – A section of Mt. Kenya MCAs have vowed to die with Deputy President William Ruto even after overwhelmingly voting in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which the DP vehemently opposed.

Led by Chinga MCA, Kiruga Thuku, they vowed they will never betray Ruto and told Raila Odinga not to uncork the champagne just yet.

“I want to go on record as one of the MCAs in Nyeri County Assembly who voted against the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020.”

“The passing of the Bill in the counties, more so those in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya, does not mean that the Deputy President has lost support.”

“The people of Mt Kenya have no issues with the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga but also want a handshake between the president and DP Ruto,” stated Thuku.

According to him, the MCAs have been under a lot of pressure from state machinery but vowed to stand firm.

“The good thing is that we have Wanjiku on the ground.”

“You can intimidate and influence some MCAs but Wanjiku will be the last point of call,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST