Friday, February 19, 2021 – Rongai MP, Raymond Moi, has urged Deputy President William Ruto, to forget Mt Kenya support as he prepares to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking at a function in Nakuru on Friday, Raymond, who is late former President Daniel Moi’s eldest son, also told Ruto to forget being endorsed by Uhuru for the top seat in 2022.

Moi also laughed at Ruto’s latest remarks that Kikuyus and Uhuru owe him a political debt in 2022.

Instead, Raymond claimed that the Kikuyus did Ruto a big favour in 2013 and 2017 by picking him as Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate.

The lawmaker also described Ruto as one of the worst ever deputy presidents in the history of Kenya since he has abandoned President Kenyatta and has left him running the country alone.

“The Kikuyu Community doesn’t owe William Ruto any political debt. Kikuyu Nation made a very huge favour to pick Ruto as Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate and Ruto should grateful for serving as Deputy President even though he’s one of the worst number twos ever witnessed in the history of Vice/Deputy Presidents,” Moi said.

He maintained that Ruto should not force Uhuru or Mt. Kenya region into supporting him in 2022.

“Nobody including Uhuru Kenyatta should be forced to vote for William Ruto. Kikuyus are not owing Ruto a debt. It’s Ruto who owes Kikuyus a debt. Hakuna Deni ya Ruto,” Moi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST