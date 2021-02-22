Monday, February 22, 2021 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who is popularly known as The Grandmullah, left tongues wagging after he flaunted part of his lavish residence.

Grandmullah, who is one of the most expensive lawyers to hire in the country, shared a video on his Twitter page that shows his state-of-the-art mansion, which resembles a palace.

“Thunder and lighting. The heavens opened up,” he posted on Twitter, sparking a lot of reactions after Kenyans saw how he is living large.

See reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST