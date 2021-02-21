USAID AFYA JUMUISHA VACANCIES

FINANCE OFFICERS

CHAK is a national Faith Based health service delivery and program organization of the Protestant Churches in Kenya established in 1946 with presence in 45 counties in Kenya.

CHAK has emerged as a market leader and driver in HIV prevention, care and treatment programs in Kenya, working collaboratively with the national and the county governments to improve access to quality prevention and service delivery and to catalyze strengthening of county health systems and community health networks, fostering greater sustainability and self-reliance.

CHAK will be implementing a AFYA JUMUISHA USAID funded 5-year HIV Prevention, care and treatment project in Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu and Nyandarua, starting around April / May of

2021.

CHAK is therefore seeking to recruit competent, experienced and highly skilled candidates expected to drive the project to achieve its objectives and to act as change agents supporting a

culture of performance and accountability within the project counties.

These are competitive positions with high degree of personal responsibility and CHAK will offer individuals competitive rewards commensurate with their level of skills, responsibility and the market tread as follows:

FINANCE OFFICERS

Responsible for maintaining sound financial and accounting systems and controls for the USAID funded project.

The role entails performing day to day financial accounting tasks including, processing payments, filing and document retrieval, providing data for report preparation and data input for support in budgeting, financial accounting and reporting of the USAID Grant.

Reporting to the Finance Manager the key duties and responsibilities include:

Prepare payments and ensure timely approval and payment.

Oversee the petty cash disbursement and ensure proper reconciliation and replenishment.

Prepare and process disbursement of funding for activities and to sub-grantee following set finance procedures.

Support travel arrangements, including collecting and processing travel advances and expenses.

Ensure clear audit trail of processed transactions and their linkage to the accounting system.

Implementation of any accounting and financial audit recommendations.

Support the Finance Manager in budget, accounting, and finance activities.

Support the Finance Manager to compile and prepare the monthly expenditure report.

Support the Finance Manager to ensure quarterly accruals reporting and other financial reports to donor are prepared and submitted on time.

Financial Management: Monitor expenditure against approved activity budget, Prepare budget review and pipeline analysis Review budget allocation/reallocation requests.

Accounting: Maintain project general Ledger account, payroll, account payable and month-end close procedures Ensure proper use of listed and approved chart of account codes for the AFYA Jumuisha project Ensure month end closure of project accounting.

Implement administrative processes, regulations, and procedures of CHAK and USAID.

Review invoices, documentation from vendors Seek Finance Director approval prior to processing payment

Audit and Compliance: Check chart of account coding for accuracy and compliance with CHAK Financial Procedures and Policies.

Alert Finance manager and Director and HQ-based Finance Manager on any outstanding advances not liquidated according to CHAKs finance procedures and policies, internal and external audit support.

Any other reasonable duty assigned by the FM or Management.

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or related disciplines

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or equivalent current certification required

At least 3 years of experience managing multi-million-dollar USG/USAID contracts

Knowledge of financial software applications, including QuickBooks and pastel

Fluency in spoken and written English

MODE OF APPLICATION

Applications with detailed Resume, Cover Letter including the names and contacts of 3 referees should be sent to CHAK Secretariat by post or Email using the contacts below.

The General Secretary

P.O. Box 30690 – 00100 GPO Nairobi

Tel. (020)4441920 / 0733-334419

Email: secretariat@chak.or.ke

The closing date for receiving all applications is February 26th, 2021.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.

Disclaimer: Applicants are advised that Christian Health Association of Kenya neither requires applicants to pay any money at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process nor has it retained any agent in connection with recruitment.