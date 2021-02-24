Job Title: FINANCE OFFICER

Organisation: United Nations Office for ECOSOC Support and Coordination (OESC)

Post Level: P-4

Languages Required: English

Duration of Initial Contract: 4 years renewable

Job Opening number: 21-FIN-OESC-364113

Job description

The Office provides substantive support to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the General Assembly, including follow-up to major UN conferences and summits. It assists ECOSOC in the implementation and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, by fostering debate and innovative thinking, promoting consensus on ways forward, and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals.

The United Nations Office for ECOSOC Support and Coordination (OESC) is seeking qualified and committed Officers for the following position.

Responsibilities

Provide substantive and technical expertise in the area of financial, budgetary and accounting management in conformity with UN Financial Rules and regulation, and policies;

Propose, develop and implement financial policies and procedures;

Prepare financial management reports in accordance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards;

Ensure transparent and efficient utilization of the OESC’s financial resources and compliance with UN financial policies, procedures, rules and regulations.

Create vendor invoices and vendor credit memos.

Respond to audit queries and follow up on audit recommendations;

Draft correspondence and internal procedural directives relating to budgetary and financial matters;

Qualifications:

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in accounting, finance, commerce or related field. A first-level university degree in combination with an additional two (12) years qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Work Experience

A minimum of ten (10) years of progressively responsible experience in finance, administration, budget, business administration or related field.

Pay and benefits

The United Nations offers you an attractive remuneration package with competitive pay and benefits. The level of pay for staff in the Professional and higher categories that are recruited internationally is set by reference to the highest paying national civil service. Staff members in categories that are locally recruited are compensated in accordance with the best prevailing conditions of service locally.

Grade Level P4 $112,341 to $121,450 Net Per Annum

Grade Level D1 to D2 $139,756 to $166,650 Net Per Annum

As a United Nations staff member you may also be entitled to other allowances and benefits including:

Rental subsidy if newly arrived at the duty station your rent represents too high proportion of the total remuneration.

Dependency allowances if you have an eligible dependent spouse and/or child(ren).

Under certain conditions an education grant if you have eligible children in school.

Travel and shipping expenses when you are moving from one duty station to another.

Assignment grant to assist you in meeting initial extraordinary costs when arriving at or relocating to a new duty station.

At some duty stations, a hardship allowance linked to living and working conditions is paid and where there are restrictions on bringing family members, a non-family hardship allowance is also paid.

Hazard pay and rest and recuperation break when you serve in locations where the conditions are particularly hazardous, stressful and difficult.

Holidays and leave

Depending on your type of contract, you will be entitled to 20 days to 30 days of vacation per year. In addition, the United Nations also observes 10 paid holidays per year; these differ from duty station to duty station.

You might also be eligible for home leave travel to renew your social, cultural and family ties in your home country; frequency depends on the duty station you are assigned to.

Health insurance

You will be eligible to participate in one of the United Nations-sponsored medical insurance plans. The monthly premiums are co-shared by yourself and the Organization.

Housing

New Staffs are entitled to participate in the subsidized housing scheme at their duty station or place of primary assignment

Retirement pension

If you have an appointment of six months or more or complete six months of service without an interruption you become a participant in the United Nations Joint Staff

Pension Fund. A compulsory contribution will be deducted from your monthly salary.

How to apply

Candidates should submit by email to recruitment@unoesc.org using the position applied for as subject with the following, indicating relevant experience:

– Curriculum vitae;

– Brief cover letter indicating interest in the position. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Department/ Office: Office for ECOSOC Support and Coordination (OESC)

Deadline: 20th March, 2021.

Regards,

Martin Petkov.

Office for ECOSOC Support and Coordination

United Nations Secretariat Building

405 East 42nd Street

New York, NY 10017, USA

E-mail: recruitment@unoesc.org

WARNING TO APPLICANTS:

United Nations Office for ECOSOC Support and Coordination does not charge any Job application, interview meeting or Job processing Fee. Only candidates whose skills and experience are under serious consideration shall be contacted.

The United Nations shall place no restrictions on the eligibility of men and women to participate in any capacity and under conditions of equality in its principal and subsidiary organs. (Charter of the United Nations – Chapter 3, article 8). The United Nations Secretariat is a non-smoking environment.

