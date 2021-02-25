South Eastern Kenya University invites applications from suitable, qualified candidates to fill the following positions:

ADMINISTRATIVE POSITIONS:

FINANCE, PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT DIVISION

Finance Department

Finance Officer

Grade 15

Responsible to the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Finance, Planning and Development for the following functions:

Implementation of an adequate accounting system as a means of maintaining sound financial records which must recognize, calculate, classify, post summaries and report transactions.

Implementation of an effective system of internal control of orderly and efficient conduct of business including adherence to University policies, the safe guarding of assets, the prevention of fraud and errors, the accuracy and timely submission of annual financial statements and accounts.

Training and development of accounting staff in the department.

Timely production of the University budgets and financial management reports.

The management of the University investments in accordance with the University Act.

Coordinate Staff performance Appraisals in the Finance Department.

Efficient organization and management of Expenditure, Salaries & Wages, Budgetary Control, Reconciliation, Students Finance, Cash Office, Personal Claims, University farms, Schools & Revenues, Income Generation Units and Research Funds.

Perform any other duties that may be assigned to him/her by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Finance Planning and Development or Vice Chancellor from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

PhD degree in Finance/Accounting or its equivalent

A registered member of ICPAK.

Practical knowledge of ICT accounting packages is mandatory.

Proficiency in ERP modules.

CPA (K)

OR

Master of Business Adminstration (Finance/Accounting option) or its equivalent

CPA (K).

Fifteen (15) years experience, three (3) at the level of Deputy Finance Officer Grade 14 or its equivalent.

A registered member of ICPAK.

Practical knowledge of ICT accounting packages is mandatory.

Proficiency in ERP modules.

Have outstanding professional competence in Financial Management.

Demonstrated high administrative capabilities.

Compliant with Chapter Six of the Constitution.

NOTE:

South Eastern Kenya University is an equal opportunity employer.

Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply

Shortlisted candidates will be required to have current clearance certificates from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications, in ten (10) copies, should be addressed to:

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Human Resource Management

South Eastern Kenya University

P.O. BOX 170-90200,

KITUI.

So as to be received on or before Friday, 5th March, 2021.

SEKU is an equal opportunity employer

Applications received after this date will not be considered.

Duly shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.