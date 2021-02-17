Job Title: Finance Manager

Reports to: Managing Director

Client: A company in Horticulture Export Business

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: Negotiable based on Experience.

Job description

You should have a deep commercial awareness, strong numeracy skills, and a keen interest in the growth, efficiency and profitability of the organization. You must have an outstanding communication and report writing skills with a superb technical ability and fantastic negotiation skills.

Our client is in export business, exporting various fruits, vegetable and flowers to European and Middle East Markets.

Responsibilities

Plan, organize and execute financial tasks and projects of the organization.

Make estimates of funds required for short and long-term financial objectives of the organization.

Complete financial reports, lead month-end closing process and conduct monthly financial forecast.

Develop and implement plans for budgeting, forecasting and reporting.

Achieve proper mix of equity and debt to minimize cost and maximize operational profit.

Strategize on fund procurement through banks and other financial institutions.

Prudently make investments on assets that maximize returns.

Provide financial insight and analysis to drive the business performance of the organization.

Manage and monitor metrics, KPI tracking and reports.

Evaluate financial performance of the organization and measure returns on investments.

Understand and calculate risks involved in the financial activities of the organization

Qualifications

Degree in Finance/Accounting or related (essential)

Certified Public Accountant CPA (K)

At least 5 years of work experience as a Finance Manager

Thorough understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills

Meticulous attention to detail with the superb organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent report-writing and communication skills

Solid proficiency in Microsoft Office and financial planning software

Candidates within the age of 40 – 45years encouraged to apply

How to apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 22nd February 2021.

The subject of the email should be Finance Manager.