Job Title: Finance Manager

Reports to: Managing Director

Client: A company in Horticulture Export Business  

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: Negotiable based on Experience.

Job description

 You should have a deep commercial awareness, strong numeracy skills, and a keen interest in the growth, efficiency and profitability of the organization. You must have an outstanding communication and report writing skills with a superb technical ability and fantastic negotiation skills.

Our client is in export business, exporting various fruits, vegetable and flowers to European and Middle East Markets.

Responsibilities

  • Plan, organize and execute financial tasks and projects of the organization.
  • Make estimates of funds required for short and long-term financial objectives of the organization.
  • Complete financial reports, lead month-end closing process and conduct monthly financial forecast.
  • Develop and implement plans for budgeting, forecasting and reporting.
  • Achieve proper mix of equity and debt to minimize cost and maximize operational profit.
  • Strategize on fund procurement through banks and other financial institutions.
  • Prudently make investments on assets that maximize returns.
  • Provide financial insight and analysis to drive the business performance of the organization.
  • Manage and monitor metrics, KPI tracking and reports.
  • Evaluate financial performance of the organization and measure returns on investments.
  • Understand and calculate risks involved in the financial activities of the organization

Qualifications

  • Degree in Finance/Accounting or related (essential)
  • Certified Public Accountant CPA (K)
  • At least 5 years of work experience as a Finance Manager
  • Thorough understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
  • Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills
  • Meticulous attention to detail with the superb organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Excellent report-writing and communication skills
  • Solid proficiency in Microsoft Office and financial planning software
  • Candidates within the age of 40 – 45years encouraged to apply

How to apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 22nd February 2021.

The subject of the email should be Finance Manager.  

