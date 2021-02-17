Job Title: Finance Manager
Reports to: Managing Director
Client: A company in Horticulture Export Business
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: Negotiable based on Experience.
Job description
You should have a deep commercial awareness, strong numeracy skills, and a keen interest in the growth, efficiency and profitability of the organization. You must have an outstanding communication and report writing skills with a superb technical ability and fantastic negotiation skills.
Our client is in export business, exporting various fruits, vegetable and flowers to European and Middle East Markets.
Responsibilities
- Plan, organize and execute financial tasks and projects of the organization.
- Make estimates of funds required for short and long-term financial objectives of the organization.
- Complete financial reports, lead month-end closing process and conduct monthly financial forecast.
- Develop and implement plans for budgeting, forecasting and reporting.
- Achieve proper mix of equity and debt to minimize cost and maximize operational profit.
- Strategize on fund procurement through banks and other financial institutions.
- Prudently make investments on assets that maximize returns.
- Provide financial insight and analysis to drive the business performance of the organization.
- Manage and monitor metrics, KPI tracking and reports.
- Evaluate financial performance of the organization and measure returns on investments.
- Understand and calculate risks involved in the financial activities of the organization
Qualifications
- Degree in Finance/Accounting or related (essential)
- Certified Public Accountant CPA (K)
- At least 5 years of work experience as a Finance Manager
- Thorough understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
- Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills
- Meticulous attention to detail with the superb organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Excellent report-writing and communication skills
- Solid proficiency in Microsoft Office and financial planning software
- Candidates within the age of 40 – 45years encouraged to apply
How to apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 22nd February 2021.
The subject of the email should be Finance Manager.