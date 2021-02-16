Closing date: February 22, 2021

Organisation Overview;

The AAS is a pan African organisation headquartered in Kenya, which aims to drive sustainable development in Africa through science, technology and innovation. It has a tripartite mandate of pursuing excellence by recognizing scholars and achievers; providing advisory and think tank functions for shaping the continent’s strategies and policies; and implementing key Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) programmes that impact on developmental challenges through the new agenda setting and funding platform, the Alliance for Accelerating Excellence in Science in Africa (AESA).

Position Overview.

The Finance Intern has overall responsibility of providing timely and efficient accounting and financial support service to the AAS Finance office. The position reports to the Finance Officer.**

Specific Responsibilities:

Invoicing

Analyse ground transfer documents for invoicing to make sure that they meet the requirements.**

Prepare invoices.**

Ensure that invoices are prepared on a timely basis.**

Filling

· Ensure that files are well labelled and that all documents pertaining to a certain are sequentially filed.**

· Keep track and safeguard documents to ensure that documents do not get misplaced and a signing Book is kept keeping track who has the document from Accounts office.**

· Retrieve documents for audit purposes and when need be from the files.**

Fixed Assets

· Confirm tagging of assets is done timely and accurately.**

· Support with periodic Asset verification through in the different offices to ascertain their actual existence and condition.**

· Tracking of assets to ensure they are in good shape and any additions or disposals are reported to the FA.

VAT

Tracking of invoices that require VAT refund.

Making copies of invoices for VAT refund

Following up with vendors to collect VAT refunds

Audit

Retrieval and analysis of documents for audit, to ensure they comply.

Provide direct support in the external financial audit process, especially in furnishing of required information to audit questions that may arise.

Proper filling and labelling of documents after an audit to ensure all documents are well filled and available in the future.

Any other duty that may be assigned on ad-hoc basis.

Key Qualifications:

· Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting or related discipline; and/or ACCA /CPA certifications.**

· Minimum of 1 years’ work experience in the field of accounting**

· Knowledge of non-profit organization accounting regulations an advantage**

· Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including MS Excel, MS Word, and other accounting packages**

· Knowledge of MS Dynamics Serenics Navigator or Ms Navision an added advantage**

Criteria for Success

· Excellent written and oral communication skills**

· Strong organizational skills and ability to work under pressure**

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills including a strong accounting background**

· Strong interpersonal skills, courtesy, tact, patience and team orientation**

· Commitment to accuracy and attention to details**

· Ability to multi-task and to prioritize work amidst competing demands**

· Commitment to AAS’s mission and core values**

How to Apply

All Applicants must submit a curriculum vitae, and a cover letter submitted by email to recruitment@aasciences.africa with the Position and Vacancy Number as the Subject no later than 22nd February 2021 . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.