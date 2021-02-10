Position: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The position of the finance assistant is meant to facilitate the smooth running of MSF activities and support the accounting manager in specific tasks/duties of MSF Eastern Africa.

This position will support the Finance unit during the period of transition/changeover for the SAP-Finance project which starts in 2021, the new system to be fully implemented on January 2022 and thereafter.

Follow MSF EAS standards rules and procedure in finance.

To assist the Finance manager in daily finance and accountancy related tasks.

To keep confidential all information, records and documents that come in his/her possession.

Responsibilities

Book keeping

Control all supplier invoices (quality and accuracy). Checking procurement procedures are followed (requisition forms, quotations, purchase orders and invoices systematically signed by authorized persons) and following up with the responsible staff on additional information required.

Specifically control phone and taxi invoice, check compliance with policies in force, liase with staff for information required and report to Accounting Manager for further action.

Recording, preparation and revision of cash/bank journals in Integrated accounting Software

Ensure proper physical presentation of receipts on heading paper and description filing.

Ensure numbers generated by Integrated accounting Software are recorded on hardcopies

Filing and archiving accounting documents.

Do photocopying and scanning of financial documents and attaching them to the movement in the integrated accounting software

Help in retrieving the documents when required and during the financial audit.

Assist in filing the same after the audit.

Payments

Carry out payments from the petty cash box, Mpesa and Bank and recording of the same.

Upload bank payments.

Monthly closure

Verification and reconciliation of physical documents and input on SAP.

Undertake accounting records for bank information in SAP and monthly bank reconciliations.

Account Payable/ Receivables

Assist in the reconciliation of payments to external parties, in collaboration with the staff responsible for various issues (vendors/suppliers – IT manager, Admin assistant, Operations assistant, Driver/purchaser).

Clearing of accounts payables / receivables during monthly closures.

Recording of VAT in the Ledger, filling for exemption and tracking the same with RPO, issuing letters/follow up with suppliers for refunds.

Asset Recording and tracking.

Asset tracking from delivery to issue.

Record movement into the ERP

Close collaboration with ICT manager for movements.

Other

Assist with project’s initiated by the department.

Assist with any other task assigned to her/him. This job description describes main tasks but is not exhaustive, other tasks may be assigned within the scope of the position.

Qualifications

Desired: Relevant Degree in Finance/accounting from a recognized university and/or (minimum) accounting qualification – CPA II

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in accounting/finance/audit, preferable with INGO experience. Experience with MSF will be an added advantage.

Adequate working experience with SAP (preferred), or any other accounting software (Quickbooks/SAGE/Other).

Knowledgeable of and interested in the international humanitarian context

Good Excel knowledge.

Commitment to MSF’s Principles

Flexibility

Stress Management

Cross-cultural Awareness

Analytical Thinking

Results and Quality Orientation

Service Orientation

Planning and Organising

Teamwork and Cooperation

Initiative and Innovation

How to apply

Apply by 21st February 2021

Click here to apply