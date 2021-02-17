Position: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job description

RTI International is an independent organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition. With a worldwide staff of more than 4,000 people, RTI offers innovative research and development and a full spectrum of multidisciplinary services. Universities in North Carolina founded RTI in 1958 as a centerpiece of the Research Triangle Park.

RTI is currently seeking to fill a vacancy for the Kenya Crops & Dairy Market Systems (KCDMS) Activity which is part of the Feed the Future program, America’s initiative to combat global hunger and poverty. In this regard, USAID is partnering with RTI International on a 5-year (Oct 2017 to Sept 2022) cooperative agreement – KCDMS Activity – to help increase agricultural production and reduce poverty and malnutrition in Kenya. The project will also spur competitive, resilient market systems in Kenya’s horticulture and dairy sectors. We seek to recruit a Finance Assistant to be based in the Nairobi office.

The primary role for this position is to process day to day accounting transactions for the project. The position is specifically responsible for processing KCDMS staff advances, review of expense reports, preparation of advance status report and processing reimbursements to various beneficiaries. The position will also work with the administration team to receive and review invoices for payment processing. Keying in of financial transactions in Quick Books is a key role for this position.

Responsibilities

Process KCDMS staff advance requests based on approvals.

Review and reconcile KCDMS staff expense reports. Follow up with staff to clear/clarify any outstanding items and ensure all advances are liquidated within the policy deadlines.

Prepare reimbursements and other allowances for KCDMS activities.

Prepare payment vouchers ensuring that all the required support documents are attached.

Load payments onto Stanchart platform and follow up for prompt release of funds to vendors

Key financial transactions (advances, expense reports, beneficiaries’ reimbursements) and other financial transactions in QB accounting system. Ensure relevant documents have been scanned and linked to the transactions.

Identify any errors with advances or expense reports and work with the supervisor to pass correcting journals.

Perform field audit visits when required

Ensure all financial transactions are filed sequentially in well labelled box files after booking into QB.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Accounting and 3 years of experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

CPA Part II is an added advantage.

Excellent knowledge of MS Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel

Ability to multi-task

Ability to work well with others

Ability to listen and communicate well both verbally and in writing

Ability to work independently

Attention to detail and accuracy

