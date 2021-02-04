Closing date: February 14, 2021

Organizational Profile

Fondazione L’Albero Della Vita Onlus (FADV) is an international development organization headquartered in Milan – Italy. Since 2006, FADV is operating with the primary objective to promote and protect children basic rights along with improving the quality of living conditions of the marginalized people, with special emphasis on children and women.

Job Title:** Finance/Accounts Intern

Supervisor: Finance Officer

Duty station:** Nairobi, FADV office

Starting date:** April 2021

Duration of the assignment:** 6 months

Deadline for application: 14 February 2021

Role and Responsibilities:

· Assist in processing financial transactions related to office and project expenditures, and maintain an effective filing system for financial transactions and project documents.

· Assist in maintaining accurate records of financial transactions in order to monitor financial status of project activities, ensuring all accounting data are updated, reconciled and fully supported.

· Help in review request for payment to ensure data is reconciled with financial management system.

· Maintain all payment vouchers, accounting logbooks and supporting documents.

· Ensure accuracy of accounting entries and adequacy of supporting documents.

· Assist to generate the payroll by-products (deductions) reports.

· Assist in submission of statutory deductions (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE, HELB etc.)

· Facilitate the procurement requirements of the project office on the basis of the procurement policy guidelines.

· Assist the Finance officer in the preparation of the financial reports for all projects implemented in Kenya by Fondazione L’Albero della Vita.

· Support the preparation and update of the inventories.

· Assist the Finance Officer in the preparation of contracts with suppliers, partners and service providers.

· Participate in the audit process: retrieving documents for audit requests and re-archiving of documents after the audit.

· Any other duty as required by the line manager commensurate with the post.

Level of studies:

· Candidates applying for this position must have completed and attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting/Finance) or Economics or any other equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.

· Evidence of proficiency and knowledge in Computer Applications (Ms Office and accounting packages).

Experience:

· At least 6 months working experience. Previous exposure in a community development organization or Non-governmental institution would be asset.

Skills:

· Good communication skills (both written and oral) in English.

· Working knowledge of accounting software (ability to use English language software).

· Competent in Microsoft Word and Excel.

· Good analytical and organizational skills, attention to detail and determination to meet deadlines.

Other:

· Honesty and strong ethics are required in order to be successful in this position.

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Demonstrated capacity and willingness to learn – open to learning new ways of doing things.

· Professional attitude towards work.

· Pro-active and results oriented.

· Flexible and adaptable in working in a multicultural environment

· Confidentiality – Employees must sign a confidentiality agreement and may not share organizational materials without the express written permission from a supervisor.

· Respect – FADV aims to always show respect and appreciation for our team members and they ask all staff to show the same respect for FADV staff, board members, Partners and all.

How to Apply

Application (Cover letter and CV with two references) should be submitted to: kenya@alberodellavita.org, Cc: finance.kenya@alberodellavita.org specifying in the subject Finance/Accounts Intern Kenya

Do not attach in this phase ID documents, school or university certificates, or any other unrequested document.

Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.