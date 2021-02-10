Our client in the Education Sector seeks to hire a Finance / Accounts Assistant to be based in Nairobi.

The successful candidate will be a reliable individual of high integrity with a good track record in their previous employment.

Position Summary: This position requires self motivation and willingness to learn and grow. It also requires a lot of goodwill, flexibility and self management with great attention to detail and ability to follow through tasks to completion.

The Role

Maintain accurate and updated Asset Register

Timely insurance of all school assets

Timely posting of suppliers invoices

Reconciliation of suppliers accounts

Timely processing of suppliers payments

Timely reconciliation of imprest accounts

Management of petty cash in line with laid down procedures

Well maintained accounting records Timely reconciliation of bank accounts

Any other duties assigned.

Qualifications

Professional certification ACCA/CPA level 2 and above

Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business or related field.

At least three (3) years’ experience in a similar role in a busy environment

Proficiency in the use of MS Office

Excellent communication, interpersonal, planning and organization skills

A proactive self-starter and achiever

Computerized accounting packages will be desirable.

High level of integrity and ability to work as part of a professional team

Proven ability to handle challenging workload

Cross-cultural experience

How to Apply

If you are qualified and interested in this position, send your CV to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com.

Indicate the Position Title, Current and Expected salary on the subject line.

Applications must be received by Friday, 26th February, 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates who meet the above qualifications will be contacted.