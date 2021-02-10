Our client in the Education Sector seeks to hire a Finance / Accounts Assistant to be based in Nairobi.
The successful candidate will be a reliable individual of high integrity with a good track record in their previous employment.
Position Summary: This position requires self motivation and willingness to learn and grow. It also requires a lot of goodwill, flexibility and self management with great attention to detail and ability to follow through tasks to completion.
The Role
- Maintain accurate and updated Asset Register
- Timely insurance of all school assets
- Timely posting of suppliers invoices
- Reconciliation of suppliers accounts
- Timely processing of suppliers payments
- Timely reconciliation of imprest accounts
- Management of petty cash in line with laid down procedures
- Well maintained accounting records Timely reconciliation of bank accounts
- Any other duties assigned.
Qualifications
- Professional certification ACCA/CPA level 2 and above
- Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business or related field.
- At least three (3) years’ experience in a similar role in a busy environment
- Proficiency in the use of MS Office
- Excellent communication, interpersonal, planning and organization skills
- A proactive self-starter and achiever
- Computerized accounting packages will be desirable.
- High level of integrity and ability to work as part of a professional team
- Proven ability to handle challenging workload
- Cross-cultural experience
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested in this position, send your CV to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com.
Indicate the Position Title, Current and Expected salary on the subject line.
Applications must be received by Friday, 26th February, 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates who meet the above qualifications will be contacted.