The People Transformation and Development Aid (PetradAid) is an independent International NGO, non-profit making, non-religious and non-political humanitarian organization, dedicated to serve affected people in the societies.

We are looking for competent and motivated individuals that can work with little supervision to serve as Field Officers in the following regions:

Nairobi, Turkana, Trans-Nzoia, Isiolo

Key Responsibilities:

Coordinate with local authorities: Engage them as required to facilitate field operations.

Identify new projects in the area of financial inclusion, support the planning and successful implementation of these projects through sustainable partnerships with relevant financial institutions, international lenders and development financial institutions.

Document the impact of every project undertaken in the region

Support the capacity strengthening of field staff involved

Support field operations to raise awareness about access to finance within the financial community and to establish partnerships with qualified financial service providers.

Identify and build solid partnerships with the financial sector, research institutes, competent technical agencies and others that can bring knowledge, know-how and networks in support of creating financial inclusion opportunities

Proactively seek new opportunities for effective shared value partnership building and resource mobilization amongst highly qualified financial institutions, as well as development actors and donors.

Support in reviewing project proposals coming from field offices and implementing partners to promote access to finances

Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a community related field of study

At least 2 years ’ experience is required.

’ experience is required. Strong communication ability (oral and written)

Ability to work well under pressure

Proficient in MS Office

How to Apply:

If you meet the above set minimum qualifications, please send us your application to: info@petradaid.org (And Copy to): petradaidafrica@gmail.com so as to reach us on or before 10th February, 2021. Please indicate the position applied for on the email subject line.