Closing date: March 8, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Field Processing Supervisor

Grade: 8 (I)**

Level: Level 1 Manager

Division: Programs

Department: Field Processing

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Primary Purpose

This position is responsible for overseeing all United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) Field Processing activity at RSC Africa. This includes managing workflow within the Pre-screening and Adjudications teams and collaborating with other program departments. This position ensures that RSC Africa processing priorities and targets are met and that standard operating procedures are strictly followed.

Supervision

This position supervises Senior Caseworkers and Caseworkers.

This position reports to a Field Processing Manager.

Essential Duties

Compliance

Ensures all refugee case processing functions within the Field Processing Department strictly adhere to the DOS/BPRM, USCIS, RPC, CWS and RSC Africa policies, guidelines and procedures.

Ensures development, implementation, dissemination and monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for processing of refugees eligible for the US Refugee Admissions Program in sub-Saharan Africa and specifically ensures their designated SOP is up to date and adhered to.

Demonstrates ability to conduct field processing activities including pre-screening, AOR screening, visa interviews and adjudications functions.

Conducts job function observations of field processing staff to ensure compliance is met and identify any areas of improvement or training needs.

Identifies and assists with regular process reviews to compare requirements vs. current processing and outputs.

Travels to field locations to monitor processing, conduct performance evaluations and meet with partners and vendors.

Facilitates DNA testing for P3 applicants as needed.

Data Management and Analysis

Ensures RSC circuit rides are planned, revised and updated as needed until confirmed, and staff are prepared while ensuring all functions are completed in the most operationally responsible manner.

Closely monitor the movement of cases through the Pre-USCIS pipeline, ensuring cases are being processed and presented according to USRAP priorities. **

Acts as the point person for staff inquiries relating to processing a case.

Develops reports and quality control checks that ensure accuracy and efficiency as well as their use. **

Establishes effective communication systems regarding data and ensures reports are accurate and efficient.**

Assists with annual plan and strategic planning goals as communicated by the Field Processing Coordinator.**

Representation

Develops and maintains effective relationships with RSC implementing partners, including PRM, USCIS, IOM, UNHCR, RPC and domestic Resettlement Agencies.

Leads circuit rides and ensures all logistics are effective and are meeting the goals of the planned circuit ride.

Ensures partner communication from the department is professional, timely and proactive.

Represents organizational policies and culture to staff.

Ensures the workforce is professional when representing CWS/RSC Africa to refugees, partners, the funder and colleagues.

Performance Management **

Provides direct supervision and leadership to Field Processing staff, including yearly performance evaluations, developing job descriptions, participating in hiring and coordinating leave.**

Develops and implement training modules for Field Processing staff, in coordination with the Training unit, and ensure that staff receive cross training on different aspects of refugee processing, and that they are monitored and evaluated.**

Trains Senior Caseworks and Caseworkers on their essential job duties.**

Ensures that QCs are being conducted and feedback is being provided to staff and/or other departments.**

Ensures coaching, mentoring, feedback and corrective action plans are being carried out where needed.**

Ensures establishment of performance expectations and communication, on-boarding and training.**

Develops performance management systems that support consistency in work outputs.**

Evaluates and assesses training needs of Field Processing and takes the lead in organizing and providing trainings on a regular basis.**

Monitors staff time and attendance.**

Staff Care

Monitors and ensure a safe, healthy and professional work environment.

Ensures direct reports are accessing and using their benefits appropriately including leave.

Actively support staff by promoting safe space, open-door and the escalation policy.

Establish and communicate clear expectations to staff to foster a predictable and consistent work environment.

Ensures staff are safe in the field by coordinating with the RSC Staff Security Coordinator and disseminating information related to safety to staff in the field.

Program Administration **

Ensures the deployment of Field Processing staff and resources to ensure timely flow of cases, in coordination with Programs Management.

This position also undertakes other duties as assigned by CWS/RSC Africa Management.

Qualifications

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field is required. Master’s Degree is preferred.**

Experience:

Five years USRAP experience is desirable.

One-year supervisory experience is preferred.

Knowledge/Skills:

Thorough knowledge of the US Refugee Admissions Program and WRAPS database is an added advantage.

Strong verbal and written English language skills.

Demonstrated computer skills, especially Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and Access.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Abilities:

The Field Team Supervisor must have the ability to:

· supervise field staff to ensure policies and procedures are implemented and executed in accordance with guidelines and standard operating procedures;

· travel as needed in sub-Saharan Africa on short notice and often under difficult conditions to meet demands of a dynamic operational program;

· pass a job knowledge assessment in order to be confirmed at the end of probation;

· maintain a job knowledge assessment score of 80% or higher, demonstrated through semi-annual assessments;

· accurately type 40 WPM at 96% accuracy;

· maintain a high performance standard with attention to detail, completing tasks within set timeframes;

· communicate effectively both verbally and in writing;

· follow instructions from the Supervisor with a positive and receptive attitude;

· exercise good judgement and seek guidance as appropriate when confronted with unanticipated problems;

· deal effectively and courteously with a large number of associates, outside agencies, refugees and members of the general public;

· conduct oneself in a professional and courteous manner to represent the best interests of RSC Africa and CWS/IRP;

· maintain a high performance standard with attention to detail;

· carry out all of the duties of the position efficiently and effectively with minimal supervision;

· work independently and contribute to overall operations of CWS RSC Africa;

· take initiative in the development and completion of multiple projects at the same time;

· lead others and address issues as they arise;

· maintain strict confidentiality with CWS RSC Africa administrative and operational information;

· manage a large and diverse workload under pressure with competing priorities;

· analyse and solve complex problems and make sound decisions;

· work well as a team in a multi-cultural environment while maintaining a high level of motivation

· effectively manage RSC Africa’s resources;

· manage leave forms, cash advances and report expenses accurately;

· actively participate in the implementation of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) in Africa;

· be flexible with changing of daily duties as needed.

Working Conditions

Physical: This position requires bending, squatting, climbing, kneeling, sitting, standing, walking, pushing/pulling, handling objects (manual dexterity), reaching above shoulder level, using fine finger movements and lifting/carrying heavy loads.**

Environmental: Incumbents in this position will be exposed to excessive noise, marked changes in temperature and/or humidity, dust and infectious diseases, harsh weather climates, long work hours, bumpy roads, extended travel, excessive sun exposure, and non-ventilated spaces.

Special Requirements

Background check which includes references and an educational criminal check is required before the start of employment. A valid U.S. passport and the ability to maintain a valid U.S. passport throughout the entire appointment is required, which includes having enough passport pages for travel. The candidate should be of good health, willing and able to travel extensively in often difficult conditions, and have a high degree of flexibility. Must be legally eligible to work and obtain a work permit in Kenya. Must have proof of Yellow Fever vaccination before traveling for RSC Africa. Employee will be entrusted with the receipt, custody and payment of money.

Licensing/Certification

None

Competencies

Communication

Ensure effective exchanges of information with others. Examples of skills and behaviors include speaking to others respectfully; expressing ideas in a logical, organized way; sharing information appropriately; and clarity and conciseness in written communication.

Relationships

Ensure constructive and supportive interactions with others. Examples of skills and behaviors include being positive and supportive when working with others; sharing information and resources freely; resolving conflict constructively; and proactively working to remove obstacles to success for others.

Job Knowledge

Utilize and apply job related knowledge to complete job tasks at a level that meets or exceeds expectations. Examples of skills and behaviors include utilizing job knowledge to solve problems or develop new approaches; maintaining or enhancing skills through continuing education; and taking on projects that will develop or enhance skills.

Teamwork

Work effectively and contribute as a member of a team. Examples of skills and behaviors include supporting other team members by sharing information; covering the work of others during absences, vacations etc.; and actively participating in developing ideas for ways to increase team effectiveness.

Problem Solving

Analyze information and develop solutions to challenges that arise during the course of performing a job. Examples of skills and behaviors include researching and collecting facts; defining the issues and the parties affected; formulating options/solutions for addressing the problem; and engendering support for and implementing the solution.

Operational Leadership

Successfully lead a group to achieve operational goals. Examples of skills and behaviors include priority setting; timely decision making; planning and organizing; delegation; and managing and measuring work.

Building and Leading Effective Teams

Earn the respect of team members, create strong morale and spirit on the team and utilize the unique skills of all team members. Examples of skills and behaviors include managing diverse relationships; flexibility; being open and receptive; running effective team meetings; and exhibiting integrity and trustworthiness.

Strategic Leadership

Accurately anticipate future consequences and trends and translate them into the fulfillment of workable strategies and plans. Examples of skills and behaviors include problem solving; dealing with ambiguity, creativity; innovation management and business acumen.

How to Apply

