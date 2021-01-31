International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Vacancy Announcement: Regional Protection Field Officer

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

The incumbent contributes to the planning, implementation and monitoring of protection objectives and activities (Detention, Protection of Civilian Population, and/or Protection of Family Links/Missing) in Djibouti, Kenya and Tanzania.

The Protection Field Officer shall ensure that protection activities are properly planned, effectively implemented and efficiently monitored as per the Delegation’s and institutional strategies and priorities. This is a Kenyan national position.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Pro-actively collects relevant information related to the situation in the area of intervention on protection of the civilian population (PCP) in relation to violations of International Humanitarian Law / Human Rights Law and their consequences;

Monitor the implementation of prevention of family separation activities carried out with the National Societies of the red Cross and Red Crescent, with reference to the agreed upon project description and its annexes in close coordination with the other restoring family links (RFL) Field Officers;

Maintain operational contacts with the National Society at his/her level and attends and contributes to all coordination meetings;

Participates actively in detention visits whenever required in Kenya and contributes to the analysis of the judicial guarantees;

Participates in identifying and formulating solutions to humanitarian issues that are rooted in the prison system;

Supports the Delegation in developing a mapping of the key actors involved in protection-related programs and in developing and/or strengthening contacts with them;

Translates all relevant documents from Kiswahili to English and vice versa, including training material and official correspondences: and supports with interpretation during trainings, detention visits and meetings;

Contributes to promoting the ICRC’s PCP/RFL/migration activities while meeting international and national stakeholders (authorities, UN agencies, international and local NGOs, etc.) relevant to ICRC’s interests;

Participates in the development and the consolidation of the Delegation’s contacts and network with relevant local authorities and other national and international protection actors involved in PCP/RFL/migration activities in the field;

Proactively participate to the internal communications and coordination;

Programme management of the protection project inclusive of ongoing pilots.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS AND COMPETENCIES

Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB) from a recognized university or equivalent;

Minimum 3 years of experience in the field of International Human Rights Law and/or International Humanitarian Law;

Minimum 3-5 years’ work experience in an international organization, NGO or similar field;

Excellent command of written and spoken English& Kiswahili: Knowledge of French is an asset;

Attentive to details, rigorous with high sense of confidentiality and integrity;

Good team management and tasks planning skills (experience in budget management an asset);

Certificate of good conduct.

APPLICATION

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before 5th February 2021 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below: –

Application Link

E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Regional Protection Field Officer must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.

In processing your personal data for recruitment purposes, we follow the information notice as explained HERE.