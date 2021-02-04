JOB TITLE: QUALITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS FOR THE IDRC-RECAP RESEARCH PROJECT

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers, in its IDRC RECAP project, to be conducted in Nairobi.

The main aim of this qualitative survey is to assess the gaps, barriers and facilitators in developing and implementing policies on Non – Communicable Diseases in Kenya.

Minimum qualifications required for qualitative interviewers:

A first degree in Nutrition, Nursing, Public Health or closely related field.

Fluent in English and Swahili, in both oral and written.

Have proven experience and skills in qualitative research work.

Can facilitate interviews and group discussions in English and Swahili.

Have experience in note taking during qualitative discussions.

Have strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Have excellent computer skills.

Experience conducting virtual / online interviews will be an added advantage.

Job description (responsibilities):

Moderate/ facilitate qualitative interviews with various people at national and county level.

Take notes and compile comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing notes.

Hold debrief discussions and exploration of ideas between the interviewers and the investigators.

Prepare data collection progress updates and reports.

Other related activities, assigned by the supervisor and project manager.

The candidates should:

Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the data collection.

Own or have access to a computer.

Flexible and available to work odd hours (when necessary), under minimum supervision.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their electronic application including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees, by February 15 2021, to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email Qualitative Field Interviewer IDRC-RECAP PROJECT’ if applying for the qualitative position.

PLEASE NOTE APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and committed to the protection of vulnerable persons