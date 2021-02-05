Friday, February 5, 2021- Deputy President William Ruto has responded to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who claimed he was a member of the ‘demolition squad’.

Uhuru, who was speaking at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County, last weekend, warned the Kikuyu community of electing members of the ‘demolition’ squad led by Ruto.

But Ruto, who was speaking in Kilifi on Friday, said he was not a member of the ‘demolition squad’ as referred by the President.

The DP said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga is the main member of the ‘demolition squad’.

Ruto said that the former prime minister had wrecked the National Super Alliance (NASA) and was now in the process of demolishing the governing Jubilee party.

He also denied that he was a demolisher, rattling off a list of development projects that he had pushed for.

“I am not part of the demolition squad, the demolition squad are the guys who destroyed NASA and now want to destroy our party. They are the ones destroying our party. I have been a builder. I have built roads, provided water and connected millions of Kenyans to the national grid,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST