Thursday, 25 February 2021 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Church, relocated to Kajiado last year when Covid-19 struck.

Ng’ang’a, who calls himself Kenya 1, said that he was tired of

city life and that’s why he decided to relocate from his palatial mansion in Karen in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi to Kajiado, 160 Kilometres from Nairobi.

On Wednesday, the rogue preacher, who loves showing off, went live on Facebook and flaunted his ranch in Kajiado that he has christened ‘Jerusalem City’.

Ng’ang’a rears camels and other livestock in the ranch, besides broadcasting live sermons from there through Sasa TV, a Christian TV station that he owns.

Ng’ang’a moved around Jerusalem city and bragged about his wealth and even showed an expensive Audi that he owns.

He also attacked haters who tried to bring negative energy when he was busy showing off his wealth, calling them ‘takataka and rubbish’.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST