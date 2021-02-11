Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has turned into some sort of a socialite after quitting TV.

The once-respected media girl has been posting thirst traps on social media and pulling stunts like a typical socialite.

A few years back, Betty had a clean image that she persevered until she was involved in an affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, leading to a messy divorce with well-known NTV journalist, Dennis Okari.

Betty’s has sunk low to an extent of appearing in a controversial ratchet show like the infamous Wife Material Show that is hosted by Eric Omondi.

The famous comedian is shooting Wife Material Season 2 and the faded TV anchor is set to appear on the show.

Eric has been posting teaser videos and photos hinting that Betty Kyallo is among the cast.

Wife Material Season 1 that featured low-quality socialites like Shakilla faced a backlash from the public including moral police Ezekiel Mutua.

See how Betty has sunk low.

