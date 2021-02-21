Job Title: Executive Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a global leader in business strategy consulting is looking to onboard a self-driven individual to hold the role of an Executive Assistant in their organization.

The individual will oversee the overall office functionality and provide organizational support to assigned project leaders, Principals, Partners and the Managing Directors and Partners (MDPs) in the Kenyan office.

Key Responsibilities:

Communication Management: Be the interface between the clients and the consulting team, primarily for Principals, Partners and Managing Directors & Partners (MDPs). Handle correspondence not limited to incoming and outgoing mails and emails, organizing and updating case files and maintaining contacts as directed or independently.

Calendar/Events Management: Prepare schedules and travel plans for the Managing Director and the key partner, including monitoring travel days. Be part of an organizing committee overseeing the planning and organizing of selected office formal or social events.

General Administrative Support: Support the recruiting function by scheduling interviews and preparing the venue during recruitment events. Work collaboratively with the finance team to ensure timely invoicing, documentation, filing and tracking of these invoices and facilitate delivery of the same to the clients. Prepare and circulate meeting agendas and materials, attend meetings, take and distribute meeting notes and follow up on action items.

Project Management: Facilitate the documentation of client projects, presentations as well as other key information and ensure proper filling and organization of these information. Compile proposals and presentations in collaboration with visual services for Principals, Partners & MDPs.

Inventory Management: Monitor the stock levels of consumables and make arrangements to replenish the same.

Qualifications

Diploma or degree in relevant field of study an added advantage;

At least Three (3) years of experience as an Executive Assistant ideally for executives in professional services firm;

Multinational organization exposure and background is preferred;

Ability to multi-task and complete a variety of projects in a fast-paced environment;

Ability and willingness to work overtime on projects and tasks as required;

Proficient computer skills: Windows, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook;

How to Apply

If you are qualified and up to the challenge, please apply by sending your application to careers@altimaafrica.com with the subject Executive Assistant by 5pm Wednesday, 24th February 2021.

Kindly attach your CV in word format.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.