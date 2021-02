Monday, February 15, 2021 – Sherlyne Anyango ditched her low-paying job at Royal Media Services last year where she was working in the production department to become a high-end flesh peddler.

So lucrative is her flesh peddling business that recently, she built a new home for her parents, who were living in a mud house in the village.

The curvy socialite and flesh peddler has some hot new videos that have left men panting like hyenas.

Watch them below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST