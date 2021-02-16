Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is a lonely man going by revelations made by former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi.

Uhuru, who has only 16 months left in office, is working day and night to ensure that he leaves a good legacy and is also seeking a good man to succeed him.

From the look of things, Uhuru wants to be succeeded by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who, according to him, is trustworthy, honest and has the interests of Kenyans at heart.

However, the larger Kenyatta family is opposed to Raila Odinga’s presidency and they want Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to succeed the son of Jomo.

According to Itumbi, the Kenyatta family sees Mudavadi as a safe pair of hands, unlike Raila Odinga, who is more of an activist.

Itumbi further said some of Kenyatta’s family members want Uhuru to support Deputy President William Ruto since he is more popular to Kikuyus than Raila and Mudavadi combined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST