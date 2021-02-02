Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has become the first Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) official to condemn the Monday incident in Kisii County where goons associated with the Orange party assaulted nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga.

The incident happened on Monday during the burial of Kisii county Deputy Governor’s father, Abel Gongera, who died a fortnight ago.

During the fracas, Omanga, who was pleading with Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, for a chance to address the mourners, was roughed up and thrown out of the dais by ODM goons.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Passaris stated that women’s bodies should be respected at all times despite their political divide.

“I am deeply appalled and would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the manner in which Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was manhandled yesterday in Kisii. No matter which side of the political divide we’re on, women’s bodies must be respected at all times,” Passaris stated.

The ODM party is yet to issue a statement to condemn the embarrassing incident.

ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto attended the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST