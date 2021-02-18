Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Chantal Grazioli, the pretty lady who was dating comedian, Eric Omondi, is madly in love with a handsome Caucasian man.

The hot Italian lady parted ways with Omondi last year after dating for four and a half years.

She blamed physical distance as part of the reason why her relationship with Eric hit a snag.

“Hello guys, I hope this finds you well. I have been silent for a while. Eric and I have had long discussions for the past one month. As you all you know my family lives in Italy and it has been really challenging for both of us,” she wrote while confirming that they were no longer together.

Chantal introduced her new boyfriend, Nicola Traldi, about a month ago and from the look of things, they seem to be madly in love.

In the latest post on social media, Chantal shared a romantic photo with Nicola, a commercial model, and captioned it, “Happy birthday honey”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST