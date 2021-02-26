Friday, 26 February 2021 – Family and friends held a night vigil for Caroline Wanjiku Maina, a 38-year-old businesswoman who was murdered by business associates and her body dumped in Kajiado.

The emotional vigil took place at a hotel in Embu where the deceased businesswoman used to work before she moved to Nairobi.

She was described by friends as a promising young woman.

Her sister Pauline Muthoni described her as more of a mother than a sister and narrated how she helped her to secure a job.

“I have lost more of a mother than a sister. It is Carol who took care of me in my teenage years. She was jovial, bubbly, courageous and ambitious. I can’t imagine all that has been cut short. I wish they spared her life and asked for a ransom, I would have done anything within my power to save my sister’s life,” she said.

Sophia, one of Carol’s close friends, broke down while narrating how she took care of her 9-month-old baby when she went to work abroad and when she returned home after two years, her baby was still okay.

Here are photos of the vigil.

