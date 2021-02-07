Sunday, 07 February 2021 – The Postal Corporation of Kenya has been facing a cash crunch due to mismanagement.

It’s among the parastatals where employees go for months without pay and according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, 38 out of the country’s 623 post offices have been closed in the last two years.

Just to show you the mess at Kenya’s oldest parastatal, this vehicle which belongs to Posta stalled in the middle of the road, forcing one of the staff members to push it.

Watch the video.

