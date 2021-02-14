Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, to solve their political differences like gentlemen and stop throwing tantrums at each other like jilted women

Speaking in Garissa town where he met with various football clubs from the entire Garissa County, Duale, who is also the former National Assembly Majority Leader, said a time has come when Uhuru and Ruto should sit down as grown-up men and resolve whatever differences they might be having.

“Malumbano ya chama cha jubilee yanadhiri na kuharibu maisha ya wananchi wa Kenya. Seat down like gentlemen and sort out your differences once and for all for the sake of the future of our country,” Duale said.

Duale said it was disheartening that the two have resorted to bashing each other in public gatherings.

Duale’s sentiments come a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta asked Ruto to choose which side of government he was in.

After launching a health clinic in Uthiru on Friday, Uhuru said there was no way his deputy would conveniently criticise his administration and at the same time take credit for Jubilee’s successes.

The President said he wouldn’t want to engage in unnecessary political fights calling out the DP’s side for engaging in double-speak.

“If you feel the government is good, stay with it. If you keep criticising it, leave and let others continue working,” Uhuru said.

On his part, Ruto told President Kenyatta that he will not resign since he is constitutionally in office.

