Monday, February 15, 2021 – Gospel songstress, Gloria Muliro, was not left behind as spouses across the globe celebrated Valentine’s Day.

The Sitolia hitmaker took to social media and posted a beautiful message that she dedicated to her fiancé, whom she described as her best friend and the most important man in her life.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, the most important man in my life, My heart’s safe place, my reason for celebrating this day. I love you”, she wrote.

Gloria introduced her fiance recently and revealed that wedding plans are at an advanced stage.

Her soon to be husband is identified as Evans Sabwami, an American-based pastor.

