Sunday, 07 February 2021 – A middle-aged man caused drama in Thika town after he started breaking Family bank’s windows and assaulted security guards who tried to restrain him.

A video shared online shows the young man wailing and calling the Lord, claiming that some people at the bank had wronged him.

He attacked anyone who was in the vicinity during the Saturday noon incident that brought business near the bank to a standstill.

According to sources, the man was mentally unstable.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST