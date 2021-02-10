Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Residents of Nyamandere in Nyamira County are reeling in shock after an elderly man was nabbed chewing his son’s wife.

Hundreds of irate villagers flocked to the scene after hearing the shocking news while baying for the mzee’s blood before he was rescued by police officers.

The incident comes at a time when immorality in society is on the rise.

In African tradition, it’s a curse for a daughter-in-law to have an affair with her father-in-law.

Here are the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST