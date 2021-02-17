Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – There was drama in Mombasa after an upcoming artist was busted with someone’s wife in a matatu heading to an unknown location.

According to social media reports, the husband’s wife trailed the artist after he got reports that he had been spotted with his wife.

The jilted husband, who was accompanied by some men believed to be goons, caused daylight drama as they stopped the matatu and confronted the artist, vowing to give him a beating that he will never forget.

The said artist was left begging for mercy like a toddler soon after he was cornered.

In the trending video, the artist is heard claiming that the married woman that he was caught with is just a fan and not a ‘mpango wa kando’ as alleged.

Check out the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST