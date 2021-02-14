Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was yesterday forced to cut short his speech after encountering an angry crowd in Isiolo County.

A video of the ugly event shows the DP struggling to deliver his speech as the youth chanted ‘BBI tosha’.

Despite his efforts to calm them down, the youth were adamant and continued booing him.

Still, in Isiolo, the DP responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta who had asked him to resign from the government if at all he was not satisfied.

“I have respected the president and have never gone against him even when some of the duties that are supposed to be performed by my office have been allocated to other individuals,” he stated.

He added that he observed a high level of respect because of his desire to ensure there was unity in the country.

The DP was speaking during a fundraiser in aid of several churches at Ngaremara.

“I will continue respecting the decisions of the President because he is the one in charge and who calls the shots.”

“ I will not undermine his decisions but continue discharging my roles.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST