Saturday, February 6, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s allies, Clifford Ochieng Ouko and Benjamin Onyango Odhiambo, were arrested and arraigned at the Kahawa law court yesterday for allegedly threatening to storm Kamiti Maximum Prison to rescue him.

The court heard that the two were caught in possession of uniforms resembling military attire, which they had been spotted wearing in public.

The investigating officer at the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) told the court that the attire was linked to one worn by a terrorist group.

He added that he had received information that the two had been financing terrorism activities.

A search has since been conducted in their homes in Buruburu and Komarock and a number of items were retrieved including military attire, mobile phones, DVDs, Sim Cards and a laptop.

The detectives now want to conduct a forensic study to get more information regarding the suspects.

The officer said the suspects are a threat to national security and sought to detain the duo for an extra 30 days.

The former governor is facing terrorism charges and is currently at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

ATPU is seeking to have him in custody for 30 days to facilitate investigation on alleged financing of terrorism activities and arming a militia group.

He is also facing robbery with violence and assault charges stemming from 2019 offenses in Buru Buru which he denied.

A ruling for the 30-day extension sought by the ATPU will be made on Tuesday next week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST