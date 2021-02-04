Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s first night behind police cells was as dramatic as his life outside the police precincts.

Gigiri Police Station was surrounded by officers from the elite Anti-Terrorism Police Unit to keep away his supporters.

According to police officers in the know, Sonko was ushered into the police cells at around 4.15 pm after undergoing police procedures.

He was stripped of his VIP status and was subjected to removing one shoe and his belt.

Inside the cells, the former county chief met another five hardcore suspects who had been brought in for different offences.

At around 9.30 pm, the cell was transformed into a prayer centre as Sonko and his new friends broke into worship songs and intercession prayers.

The group was so loud that officers manning the report office had to ask them to lower their voices.

“Initially he was in a pensive mood but after a while, he cheered up and was busy chatting with other men in the cells,” said an officer at the station.

Only his family, doctor and lawyer were allowed to visit the former governor.

After leaving Gigiri Police Station, the former Nairobi Governor was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on Wednesday and thereafter transferred briefly to the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

He was later charged at the Kahawa West Law Courts where he faced terrorism charges before being transferred back to Gigiri Police Station.

