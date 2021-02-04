Thursday, February 4, 2021 – A close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed what the DP’s government will do to leaders abusing power like President Uhuru Kenyatta, Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

For the past one week, Uhuru, through Kibicho and DCI, has been harassing former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko by ordering his arrest.

The former Nairobi governor has been slapped with robbery with violence, terrorism and 10 other petty charges.

Speaking on Thursday, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, said the hustler movement under the stewardship of Ruto will not revenge the mistreatment its members are facing when it ascends to power in 2022.

Sudi said despite the oppression and suffering Uhuru’s administration has made ‘hustlers’ undergo, they will not revenge when their captain becomes the president in 2022.

“I want to tell them that through God’s grace and the will of the people, the hustler nation will rule this country and we will not revenge but we will show how to run a country,” Sudi stated.

Sudi is one of the closest allies of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST