Monday, February 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man on a mission, going by the reception he got in Kisii County on Monday during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor’s father, Abel Gongera.

Although there was an ugly incident after Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, clashed with his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro, Ruto was still the man of the moment despite the pandemonium.

Thousands of mourners were chanting Ruto’s name in the presence of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Simba Arati‘s efforts of poisoning Kisii residents against Ruto backfired and he found himself on the wrong side after a riotous mob chanting Ruto’s name bayed for his blood.

The DP watched the whole incident although his bodyguards had a rough time controlling the already charged mourners.

Here is the video of mourners chanting Ruto’s name in Gusiiland.

Simba Arati forced to cut short his speach in Kisii after allegedly trying to campaign for The President Uhuru Kenyatta idea of the so called "rotational presidency"…



RIP Simeon Nyachae pic.twitter.com/dbOXsGRw9f — Mike Too (@MikeKToo) February 1, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST