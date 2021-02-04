Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to be censured for incitement.

Led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the Tanga Tanga brigade wants Uhuru to be summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over incitement remarks.

According to the vocal Senator, Uhuru’s remarks on two communities ruling the country since independence border on incitement, adding that NCIC should summon the president for questioning.

“What happened in Kisii was a result of the Sagana Lodge meeting hosted by the president,’’ said Cherargei

“We want to ask the president with a lot of respect, do not leave this country worse than you did economically speaking as we talk today.”

He thanked Deputy President William Ruto for maintaining composure and preaching peace across the country.

The senator slammed the NCIC claiming the institution has been transformed into a political outfit instead of addressing the issues facing the country.

