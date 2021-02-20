Saturday, February 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a very worried man after his lieutenants from the Mt Kenya region declined to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which has a symbol of a wheelbarrow.

UDA is believed to be Ruto’s presidential vehicle in 2022 after he was shortchanged by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Jubilee Party.

However, to the shock of Ruto, leaders from Mt Kenya who he trusted with UDA, are now popularising their own parties instead of the wheelbarrow party.

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirici, are popularising their own political outfits.

Moses Kuria’s People Empowerment Party has been buoyed by last year’s win in the Gaturi Ward By-elections.

Kuria has since fielded candidates in all the mini-polls including the suspended Nairobi Gubernatorial race.

On the other hand, Kiunjuri has been popularizing The Service Party (TSP) with plans to form a pre-election pact with Ruto.

Other Mt Kenya MPs, who are close allies of Ruto, are afraid that if they join UDA, they will be punished by Uhuru and his men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST