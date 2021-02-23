Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to demand his money from Kikuyu leaders after the Mt Kenya region passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unanimously.

Ruto has been crisscrossing the Mt Kenya region with an army of busybodies telling them how they will oppose the BBI.

However, on Tuesday, Ruto got a shock of his life after Mt Kenya MCAs passed the bill unanimously.

Out of 550 MCAs, only 4 opposed the bill which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief, Raila Odinga.

Now, Alai has asked DP Ruto to demand a refund of the money he was contributing in Harambees in the Mt Kenya region since the leaders in those areas have betrayed them.

“All those harambees and anti-BBI propaganda by Ruto in Central Kenya to get only 4 MCAs voting against BBI? He should demand a refund from the con preachers he bribed to support him. This is just BBI. Imagine a general election. Motoo!! Interesting!,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST