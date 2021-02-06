Saturday, February 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to forget about an endorsement of his presidential bid from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking in Malindi on Friday, Ruto told Raila and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) team to organize themselves ahead of the impending fierce contest.

The second in command said Raila and his brigade were still “planless and rudderless just like they were in 2017”.

“Because of lack of a clear plan, they have started surrounding the president and myself asking for endorsement, my friend, you are in opposition, how do you wait for an endorsement from someone who is in Jubilee?…Jipange mapema (organise yourself in advance),” Ruto said.

The DP also said this is the right time for them to choose a candidate amongst themselves to avoid a last-minute rush like they did in the previous election.

“It is clear they don’t have a candidate just like in 2017 and I tell you things will be the same. I want to advise them for the second time, please organise yourself in advance so that you don’t disturb us again with fake swearing-in,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST