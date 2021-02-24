Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly told members of the county Assemblies from Kalenjin-land to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to impeccable sources, Ruto on Monday urged Bomet, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, and Nandi counties to pass the BBI and wait for Kenyans to decide during the referendum.

On Tuesday, Bomet County which is a stronghold of Ruto passed the referendum, and on Wednesday Kericho County joined the fray and passed the BBI report.

In Bomet, the MCAs said that the document entails critical national matters affecting Bomet, and thus, rejecting the bill was not in the best interest of their people.

“I have been in touch with my people on the ground and they have already decided that this document is good for posterity,”

“We’re not making any political statement, but we are seeing the document for being the pro-people of Bomet,” said Samuel Keter, Rongena/Manaret Ward MCA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST